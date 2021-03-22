photo
Metro Detroit weather update: March 22, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for March 22, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

System No. 1 - Tuesday night into Wednesday

  • Rain arrives after sunset Tuesday and lingers through Wednesday.
  • Winds are also going to be kicking up. Gusts could be over 30 mph.

System No. 2 - Later Thursday into Friday

  • Rain moves in Thursday evening and continues into Friday.
  • This system will be a soggy one. More than an inch of rain looking likely.
  • Winds will be even stronger with this system. Gusts over 45 mph.

System No. 3 - Sunday into Monday

  • Rain arrives Sunday, but on the backside of this system Monday there could be some snow.
  • Too early to talk any snow accumulation ... If any. Ground temperatures are going to be the big factor and it’s just too early to tell.
  • This will be another windy system as well.

Dropping temperatures

  • Pretty steady drop in the next 7 days.
  • We go from near 70 today ... To the lower 50s by early next week.

