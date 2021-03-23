photo
Metro Detroit weather update: March 23, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for March 23, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

System No. 1 - Tonight into Wednesday

  • Rain moves in tonight, probably closer to 2 a.m. and lingers through the first half of tomorrow.
  • This rain will be more scattered Wednesday and not a lot will fall, but go ahead and keep the umbrellas handy.
  • Gusty winds over 35 mph possible during the day Wednesday

System No. 2 - Later Thursday into Friday

  • Rain moves in Thursday evening and continues into Friday.
  • This system will be a soggy one. More than an inch of rain looking likely.
  • Winds will be even stronger with this system. Gusts over 45 mph.

System No. 3 - Sunday

  • Timing on this system has been tweaked.
  • Some rain may get here late Saturday night, but it’s still more of a Sunday event.
  • I’m not going to rule out a few flakes flying early Monday on the backside of this system, but little to no impact from this expected.

Dropping temperatures

  • Pretty steady drop in the next 7 days.
  • We go from 20 degrees above normal early this week ... To near normal early next week.

Other headlines

Statewide tornado drill

  • Wednesday at 1 p.m. is the statewide tornado drill.

