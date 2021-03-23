Metro Detroit weather update: March 23, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for March 23, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
System No. 1 - Tonight into Wednesday
- Rain moves in tonight, probably closer to 2 a.m. and lingers through the first half of tomorrow.
- This rain will be more scattered Wednesday and not a lot will fall, but go ahead and keep the umbrellas handy.
- Gusty winds over 35 mph possible during the day Wednesday
System No. 2 - Later Thursday into Friday
- Rain moves in Thursday evening and continues into Friday.
- This system will be a soggy one. More than an inch of rain looking likely.
- Winds will be even stronger with this system. Gusts over 45 mph.
System No. 3 - Sunday
- Timing on this system has been tweaked.
- Some rain may get here late Saturday night, but it’s still more of a Sunday event.
- I’m not going to rule out a few flakes flying early Monday on the backside of this system, but little to no impact from this expected.
Dropping temperatures
- Pretty steady drop in the next 7 days.
- We go from 20 degrees above normal early this week ... To near normal early next week.
Other headlines
Statewide tornado drill
- Wednesday at 1 p.m. is the statewide tornado drill.