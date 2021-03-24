photo
Metro Detroit weather update: March 24, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for March 24, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Rain ending, breezy this evening

  • There are a few spotty showers across SE Michigan this afternoon. These should fade away as the sun goes down.
  • Winds are also gusting over 30 mph this afternoon. These should relax overnight.

Stronger system Thursday into Friday

  • Next system brings rain in Thursday evening and it lingers into the first part of Friday.
  • Still looking to be a soaker. More than an inch of rain looking likely.
  • Also going to be even windier than the system today. Gusts Friday will be over 45 mph.

Another system Saturday into Sunday

  • Timing on this system continues to advance. It’s now looking like Saturday evening into Sunday morning is when rain will fall.

Other headlines

Normal High at 50 degrees

  • Tomorrow the normal high reaches 50 degrees. We’ll be above that every day in the next 7 days.

