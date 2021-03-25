Metro Detroit weather update: March 25, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for March 25, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Heavy rain Thursday into early Friday
- Rain moves in this evening and continues into Friday morning.
- Arrival in the south zone around 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. ... North zone closer to 8 p.m. or 9 p.m.
- Heavy rain likely overnight. Total accumulation of more than an inch likely.
Gusty winds Friday
- Winds likely to gust over 45 mph, with the strongest winds in the morning.
Rain later Saturday into Sunday morning
- Rain returns Saturday evening around sunset and sticks around early Sunday. But most of Sunday looks alright.
Temperatures back to reality
- Normal high this time of the year is in the lower 50s. That’s where we’ll be most of the next 4 days.
Other headlines
Big storms in the South Thursday
- Another day of strong storms in the south.