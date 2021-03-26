photo
Metro Detroit weather update: March 26, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for March 26, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Rain later Saturday into Sunday morning

  • Rain returns Saturday evening after sunset and sticks around early Sunday.
  • Most of Saturday looks alright. Sunday afternoon looks alright.

Temperatures back to reality

  • Goodbye to the 70s we had earlier this week.
  • Most of the forecast features highs in the 50s, which is closer to normal this time of the year.

More rain middle of next week

  • Next shot for rain comes late Tuesday into Wednesday of next week.

Tigers Opening Day

  • Thursday of next week looks OK. It’ll be cool, but should be dry.

List of rainfall totals

Below is a list of rainfall totals from the last storm.

  • Tecumseh: 1.17″
  • Newport: 1.57″
  • Ann Arbor: 1.15″
  • Garden City: 1.22″
  • Burton: 1.72″
  • Lexington: 1.56″
  • Manchester: 1.34″
  • Morenci: 1.02″
  • Farmington: 1.20″
  • Dexter: 1.25″
  • Lapeer: 1.62″
  • Dearborn: 1.21″
  • Wyandotte: 1.23″
  • Detroit – City Airport: 1.23″
  • Clarkston: 1.09″
  • Port Austin: 1.03″
  • Grosse Pointe Farms: 1.73″
  • Richmond: 1.79″
  • White Lake: 1.36″
  • Romulus-Metro Airport: 1.19″
  • Brighton: 1.05″
  • Livonia: 1.20″
  • Saline: 1.17″
  • Macomb: 1.72″
  • Farmington Hills: 1.44″

