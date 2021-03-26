Metro Detroit weather update: March 26, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for March 26, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Rain later Saturday into Sunday morning
- Rain returns Saturday evening after sunset and sticks around early Sunday.
- Most of Saturday looks alright. Sunday afternoon looks alright.
Temperatures back to reality
- Goodbye to the 70s we had earlier this week.
- Most of the forecast features highs in the 50s, which is closer to normal this time of the year.
More rain middle of next week
- Next shot for rain comes late Tuesday into Wednesday of next week.
Tigers Opening Day
- Thursday of next week looks OK. It’ll be cool, but should be dry.
List of rainfall totals
Below is a list of rainfall totals from the last storm.
- Tecumseh: 1.17″
- Newport: 1.57″
- Ann Arbor: 1.15″
- Garden City: 1.22″
- Burton: 1.72″
- Lexington: 1.56″
- Manchester: 1.34″
- Morenci: 1.02″
- Farmington: 1.20″
- Dexter: 1.25″
- Lapeer: 1.62″
- Dearborn: 1.21″
- Wyandotte: 1.23″
- Detroit – City Airport: 1.23″
- Clarkston: 1.09″
- Port Austin: 1.03″
- Grosse Pointe Farms: 1.73″
- Richmond: 1.79″
- White Lake: 1.36″
- Romulus-Metro Airport: 1.19″
- Brighton: 1.05″
- Livonia: 1.20″
- Saline: 1.17″
- Macomb: 1.72″
- Farmington Hills: 1.44″