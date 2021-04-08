Metro Detroit weather update: April 8, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for April 8, 2021 afternoon and evening.

VIEW: Live weather radar: Storm threat in Metro Detroit

Showers and storms Thursday

Activity will start to move into the south zone Thursday afternoon and spread north through the evening. All will likely be wrapped up around midnight.

The commute home will have showers and storms, so likely seeing the biggest impacts at that time.

For us the biggest concern will be strong gusty winds within thunderstorms. Outside of storms winds will continue to gust over 20 mph, but in storms they could exceed 50 mph.