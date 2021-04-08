Metro Detroit weather update: April 8, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for April 8, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Showers and storms Thursday
- Activity will start to move into the south zone Thursday afternoon and spread north through the evening. All will likely be wrapped up around midnight.
- The commute home will have showers and storms, so likely seeing the biggest impacts at that time.
- For us the biggest concern will be strong gusty winds within thunderstorms. Outside of storms winds will continue to gust over 20 mph, but in storms they could exceed 50 mph.
- There will also be a localized flooding threat as some of these storms could produce locally heavy rain.
More rain this weekend
- A few showers are possible Friday, but the better chance for more organized rain returns Saturday evening into Sunday.
- The rain Saturday night into Sunday could be heavy. Over an inch of rain looking likely.
Back to near normal temperatures next week
- After close to hitting a record yesterday, temperatures settle back to near normal next week.
- Highs middle of next week are back in the middle to upper 50s, which is where we should be this time of year.