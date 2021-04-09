Weather

Metro Detroit weather update: April 9, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Local 4Casters

Tags: 
Detroit Weather
,
Michigan Weather
,
Weather Update
,
Weather
,
Weather Center
,
Now
,
Winter
,
Forecast
,
Weather Forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for April 9, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Isolated showers/storms on Friday

  • Watching to see a few isolated showers and storms develop through the afternoon and evening on Friday.
  • Best chances for strongest activity will be north of 69, but all of Southeast Michigan could see a few pop up.
  • Biggest impacts will be gusty winds and heavy downpours within any storms that pop up. Can’t rule out some small hail as well.
  • This activity should be wrapped up by midnight.

Potential heavy rain this weekend

  • Later Saturday into Sunday comes a good area-wide soaker.
  • We’ll likely pick up around an inch of rain from Saturday through Monday, however some recent model runs are suggesting closer to 1.5″

Back to reality next week

  • Temperatures forecast to drop into the upper 50s by the middle of next week.
  • This is closer to where we should be this time of the year.

Other headlines

Strong storms in the south Friday

  • Another day of strong storms and tornadoes looking likely in the south today.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.