Metro Detroit weather update: April 9, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for April 9, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Isolated showers/storms on Friday
- Watching to see a few isolated showers and storms develop through the afternoon and evening on Friday.
- Best chances for strongest activity will be north of 69, but all of Southeast Michigan could see a few pop up.
- Biggest impacts will be gusty winds and heavy downpours within any storms that pop up. Can’t rule out some small hail as well.
- This activity should be wrapped up by midnight.
Potential heavy rain this weekend
- Later Saturday into Sunday comes a good area-wide soaker.
- We’ll likely pick up around an inch of rain from Saturday through Monday, however some recent model runs are suggesting closer to 1.5″
Back to reality next week
- Temperatures forecast to drop into the upper 50s by the middle of next week.
- This is closer to where we should be this time of the year.
Other headlines
Strong storms in the south Friday
- Another day of strong storms and tornadoes looking likely in the south today.