Metro Detroit weather update: April 9, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for April 9, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Isolated showers/storms on Friday

Watching to see a few isolated showers and storms develop through the afternoon and evening on Friday.

Best chances for strongest activity will be north of 69, but all of Southeast Michigan could see a few pop up.

Biggest impacts will be gusty winds and heavy downpours within any storms that pop up. Can’t rule out some small hail as well.