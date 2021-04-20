Metro Detroit weather update: April 20, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for April 20, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Snow
- Snow moving in this afternoon from the southwest and continuing through the evening and into the overnight. Should be wrapped up by daybreak Wednesday.
- There is 0- 2 inches expected area-wide, with 0 further north and west and 2 inches closer to Lake Erie shoreline.
- During the day Wednesday there may be a few more spotty snow showers, but little to no impact from these.
Cold then warming
- Freeze warning in effect from Midnight tonight until 8 a.m. Thursday.
- Temperatures tonight drop to near 30. Thursday morning in the upper 20s.
- Cover, bring in tender vegetation.
- Following this, warm into the 60s by the weekend and next week.
Some weekend rain
- Saturday you will want to keep the umbrellas handy as we are expecting scattered showers.
- Sunday is the pick day of the weekend, even though it’ll be a little bit below normal.
