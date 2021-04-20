Weather

Metro Detroit weather update: April 20, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for April 20, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Snow

  • Snow moving in this afternoon from the southwest and continuing through the evening and into the overnight. Should be wrapped up by daybreak Wednesday.
  • There is 0- 2 inches expected area-wide, with 0 further north and west and 2 inches closer to Lake Erie shoreline.
  • During the day Wednesday there may be a few more spotty snow showers, but little to no impact from these.

Cold then warming

  • Freeze warning in effect from Midnight tonight until 8 a.m. Thursday.
  • Temperatures tonight drop to near 30. Thursday morning in the upper 20s.
  • Cover, bring in tender vegetation.
  • Following this, warm into the 60s by the weekend and next week.

Some weekend rain

  • Saturday you will want to keep the umbrellas handy as we are expecting scattered showers.
  • Sunday is the pick day of the weekend, even though it’ll be a little bit below normal.
