Metro Detroit weather update: April 27, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for April 27, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Record temperatures Tuesday?

We’ll probably top out in the lower 80s.

Current record is 84, I’m not convinced we’re going to break it.

Storms Wednesday

Models coming into better agreement on the setup the next two days.

Increasing confidence in two different rounds of storms Wednesday.

Round 1: In the morning after daybreak, covering most of SE Michigan.

Round 2: Closer to 4 or 6 p.m., mainly in the south zone.