Metro Detroit weather update: April 27, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for April 27, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local Forecast
Record temperatures Tuesday?
- Current record is 84, I’m not convinced we’re going to break it.
- We’ll probably top out in the lower 80s.
Storms Wednesday
- Models coming into better agreement on the setup the next two days.
- Increasing confidence in two different rounds of storms Wednesday.
- Round 1: In the morning after daybreak, covering most of SE Michigan.
- Round 2: Closer to 4 or 6 p.m., mainly in the south zone.
- Biggest threats look to be strong winds, hail and localized flooding from some downpours.
Rain Thursday
- A few showers look likely Thursday.
- ¼” to 1″ looking like the range, with higher totals further south near the state line.
- Some rain may linger into the early morning hours of Friday, but we should be drying out nicely during the day Friday.