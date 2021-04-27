Cloudy icon
72º

Weather

Metro Detroit weather update: April 27, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Local 4Casters

Tags: 
Detroit Weather
,
Michigan Weather
,
Weather Update
,
Weather
,
Weather Center
,
Now
,
Winter
,
Forecast
,
Weather Forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for April 27, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local Forecast

Record temperatures Tuesday?

  • Current record is 84, I’m not convinced we’re going to break it.
  • We’ll probably top out in the lower 80s.

Storms Wednesday

  • Models coming into better agreement on the setup the next two days.
  • Increasing confidence in two different rounds of storms Wednesday.
  • Round 1: In the morning after daybreak, covering most of SE Michigan.
  • Round 2: Closer to 4 or 6 p.m., mainly in the south zone.
  • Biggest threats look to be strong winds, hail and localized flooding from some downpours.

Rain Thursday

  • A few showers look likely Thursday.
  • ¼” to 1″ looking like the range, with higher totals further south near the state line.
  • Some rain may linger into the early morning hours of Friday, but we should be drying out nicely during the day Friday.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.