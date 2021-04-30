Metro Detroit weather update: April 30, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for April 30, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local Forecast
COLD tonight
- Temperatures overnight drop into the mid-30s in the metro zone.
- Others outside the metro zone will likely be right around the freezing mark.
Weekend Rain Chances
- Saturday: A few showers are possible mainly north and west, but most of the day should be dry for most of us.
- Sunday: Better shot for rain later in the day. This system continues to drop rain into Monday.
Active Pattern Next Week
- Next week will be active with multiple systems bringing rain chances.
- Pretty much every day has the chance for rain, with the best chances coming Monday and Friday.