Metro Detroit weather update: April 30, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for April 30, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local Forecast

COLD tonight

  • Temperatures overnight drop into the mid-30s in the metro zone.
  • Others outside the metro zone will likely be right around the freezing mark.

Weekend Rain Chances

  • Saturday: A few showers are possible mainly north and west, but most of the day should be dry for most of us.
  • Sunday: Better shot for rain later in the day. This system continues to drop rain into Monday.

Active Pattern Next Week

  • Next week will be active with multiple systems bringing rain chances.
  • Pretty much every day has the chance for rain, with the best chances coming Monday and Friday.

