Metro Detroit weather update: May 3, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for May 3, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local Forecast

Shower chances this week

  • Rain chances exist pretty much every day in the next 7.
  • Tuesday we’ll see a few showers, and these linger into the morning hours Wednesday.
  • Later Thursday into Friday, another system to bring us a few showers.
  • Overnight Saturday into early Sunday is more rain.
  • Monday, more showers.

Staying Cool

  • Normal high this time of the year is 66 degrees.
  • Aside from maybe Tuesday, we’ll probably stay below that all week long.

Other Headlines

ETA Aquarids Meteor Shower peaks

