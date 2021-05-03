Metro Detroit weather update: May 3, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for May 3, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local Forecast
Shower chances this week
- Rain chances exist pretty much every day in the next 7.
- Tuesday we’ll see a few showers, and these linger into the morning hours Wednesday.
- Later Thursday into Friday, another system to bring us a few showers.
- Overnight Saturday into early Sunday is more rain.
- Monday, more showers.
Staying Cool
- Normal high this time of the year is 66 degrees.
- Aside from maybe Tuesday, we’ll probably stay below that all week long.
Other Headlines
ETA Aquarids Meteor Shower peaks