Metro Detroit weather: Keep the umbrellas handy

We are starting off our Tuesday on a dreary note, with fog – dense in spots – and showers creating less than optimal driving conditions. The showers will diminish and, by lunchtime, most of them should be gone. A cold front will cross the area late morning and, with any luck, perhaps we catch a thin spot in the overcast late in the day and see a bit of fuzzy sun as somewhat drier air moves in.

The one bright spot is that we’re at least starting the day mild, with early morning temperatures generally in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees (15 degrees Celsius)…and you’ll notice the humidity, too. We’ll rise into the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius) by lunchtime, and then flatline from that point forward after the cold front – which is nothing more than the front edge of a cooler air mass – passes by.

Light south wind early this morning will become southwest ahead of the front, and then shift to the northwest at 10 to 15 mph after the front passes by.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:25 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:36 p.m.

Mostly cloudy with a possible shower Tuesday night. Cooler lows in the mid 40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius).

Any Tuesday night rain should end by dawn Wednesday. The day will start cloudy, and then sunshine will develop by afternoon. Highs near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius). Overall, not bad for Cinco de Mayo celebrations. Feliz Cinco de Mayo!

Increasing clouds Wednesday night, with lows in the low 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Thursday, with rain developing during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius).