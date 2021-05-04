Metro Detroit weather update: May 4, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for May 4, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Shower chances this week
- Few showers Tuesday evening from around 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Stray sprinkle can’t be ruled out Wednesday, mainly east-siders.
- Rain returns later Thursday evening and continues into Friday.
- Another system brushes by late Saturday night into Sunday. Best chances Sunday will be in the south zone.
Cooling trend in place, then some warming
- We drop to the upper 50s the next few days, then rebound back to the 60s this weekend and next week.