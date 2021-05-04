Cloudy icon
65º

Weather

Metro Detroit weather update: May 4, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Local 4Casters

Tags: 
Detroit Weather
,
Michigan Weather
,
Weather Update
,
Weather
,
Weather Center
,
Now
,
Winter
,
Forecast
,
Weather Forecast
Photo does not have a caption

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for May 4, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Shower chances this week

  • Few showers Tuesday evening from around 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Stray sprinkle can’t be ruled out Wednesday, mainly east-siders.
  • Rain returns later Thursday evening and continues into Friday.
  • Another system brushes by late Saturday night into Sunday. Best chances Sunday will be in the south zone.

Cooling trend in place, then some warming

  • We drop to the upper 50s the next few days, then rebound back to the 60s this weekend and next week.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.