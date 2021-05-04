Metro Detroit weather update: May 4, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for May 4, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Shower chances this week

Few showers Tuesday evening from around 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Stray sprinkle can’t be ruled out Wednesday, mainly east-siders.

Rain returns later Thursday evening and continues into Friday.

Another system brushes by late Saturday night into Sunday. Best chances Sunday will be in the south zone.

Cooling trend in place, then some warming