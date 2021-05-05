Metro Detroit weather update: May 5, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for May 5, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Rain returns later Thursday and Friday
- Thursday should start out dry, but later in the afternoon and into the evening rain showers are expected to return.
- A few more showers will pass through during the day Friday.
Mother’s Day rain chances
- Saturday is looking good, but Sunday comes the chance for rain. Emphasis on the word chance.
- Long range models continue to differ somewhat on this, but we’re keeping the chance in the forecast for now.
- Best chances will be south of the state line, but the south zone may see some rain Sunday.
Gradual warming trend in place
- We’re in the 50s today through Friday -- but this weekend and beyond we get back to the 60s.
- Even though there’s a slow warming trend in place, highs the next 7 days are expected to be below normal.