Metro Detroit weather update: May 5, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for May 5, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Rain returns later Thursday and Friday

  • Thursday should start out dry, but later in the afternoon and into the evening rain showers are expected to return.
  • A few more showers will pass through during the day Friday.

Mother’s Day rain chances

  • Saturday is looking good, but Sunday comes the chance for rain. Emphasis on the word chance.
  • Long range models continue to differ somewhat on this, but we’re keeping the chance in the forecast for now.
  • Best chances will be south of the state line, but the south zone may see some rain Sunday.

Gradual warming trend in place

  • We’re in the 50s today through Friday -- but this weekend and beyond we get back to the 60s.
  • Even though there’s a slow warming trend in place, highs the next 7 days are expected to be below normal.

