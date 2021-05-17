Partly Cloudy icon
Metro Detroit weather update: May 17, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Tags: 
Detroit Weather
,
Michigan Weather
,
Weather Update
,
Weather
,
Weather Center
,
Now
,
Winter
,
Forecast
,
Weather Forecast
DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for May 17, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Summer-like heat

  • We’re in the 70s today, but later this week we’ll be in the 80s, close to 90.
  • The hottest normal high that we see is 84 degrees in mid-July. We’ll be above that Friday and Saturday.

Few showers Wednesday

  • Rain chances go up a bit the next couple days.
  • A spotty shower or two can’t be ruled out later Tuesday, but the better chance for a few showers is Wednesday.

More rain chances early next week

  • Another decent shot for rain comes later Sunday into Monday of next week.

