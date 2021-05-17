Metro Detroit weather update: May 17, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for May 17, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Summer-like heat
- We’re in the 70s today, but later this week we’ll be in the 80s, close to 90.
- The hottest normal high that we see is 84 degrees in mid-July. We’ll be above that Friday and Saturday.
Few showers Wednesday
- Rain chances go up a bit the next couple days.
- A spotty shower or two can’t be ruled out later Tuesday, but the better chance for a few showers is Wednesday.
More rain chances early next week
- Another decent shot for rain comes later Sunday into Monday of next week.