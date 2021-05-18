Partly Cloudy icon
Metro Detroit weather update: May 18, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for May 18, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Summer-like heat

  • We’ll see numbers in the 80s for the next 7 days, but Friday and Saturday we’ll be close to 90.
  • Current forecast is just a touch shy of daily records, but it’ll be close.

Few showers Wednesday

  • Can’t rule out a stray shower Tuesday, but better chances arrive Wednesday.
  • Should be light to moderate spotty rain, but can’t rule out a brief downpour and can’t rule out a rumble of thunder.

More rain chances later this weekend/next week

  • Models don’t have a great handle on the onset of this rain, but the consensus is Monday is our best chance for rain.
  • Some models hint at a few showers this weekend, but there’s not a good consensus on this.

