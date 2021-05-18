Metro Detroit weather update: May 18, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for May 18, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Summer-like heat
- We’ll see numbers in the 80s for the next 7 days, but Friday and Saturday we’ll be close to 90.
- Current forecast is just a touch shy of daily records, but it’ll be close.
Few showers Wednesday
- Can’t rule out a stray shower Tuesday, but better chances arrive Wednesday.
- Should be light to moderate spotty rain, but can’t rule out a brief downpour and can’t rule out a rumble of thunder.
More rain chances later this weekend/next week
- Models don’t have a great handle on the onset of this rain, but the consensus is Monday is our best chance for rain.
- Some models hint at a few showers this weekend, but there’s not a good consensus on this.