Metro Detroit weather update: May 20, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for May 20, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

The heat is on

Firmly in the 80s on Thursday, we’ll be close to 90 Friday through Sunday.

Current forecast is again just shy of records, but close.

Humidity climbs Sunday, so it’ll feel like the low 90s with highs in the upper 80s.

Weekend

Saturday’s rain chances continue to decrease. Looks like this rain will stay to our north.

Few showers, maybe storms later Sunday.

Rain chances on the rise

Models in better agreement on the setup of the system next week.

Looking like showers Monday through Wednesday, with the solid chances coming Monday and Wednesday.

Drought worsening

Most of SE MI still in a Moderate drought.

Southern Lenawee and Monroe counties in slightly better shape, classified as “abnormally dry”.

Grand Rapids area in a Severe drought.

Rain chances increasing early next week should help this, but we still need more than what we’re going to get.

Other headlines

Most tornadoes in one day in Michigan

19 tornadoes touched down in Michigan on May 21, 2001.

Lunar eclipse