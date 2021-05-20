Partly Cloudy icon
Metro Detroit weather update: May 20, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Local 4Casters

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for May 20, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

The heat is on

  • Firmly in the 80s on Thursday, we’ll be close to 90 Friday through Sunday.
  • Current forecast is again just shy of records, but close.
  • Humidity climbs Sunday, so it’ll feel like the low 90s with highs in the upper 80s.

Weekend

  • Saturday’s rain chances continue to decrease. Looks like this rain will stay to our north.
  • Few showers, maybe storms later Sunday.

Rain chances on the rise

  • Models in better agreement on the setup of the system next week.
  • Looking like showers Monday through Wednesday, with the solid chances coming Monday and Wednesday.

Drought worsening

  • Most of SE MI still in a Moderate drought.
  • Southern Lenawee and Monroe counties in slightly better shape, classified as “abnormally dry”.
  • Grand Rapids area in a Severe drought.
  • Rain chances increasing early next week should help this, but we still need more than what we’re going to get.

Other headlines

Most tornadoes in one day in Michigan

  • 19 tornadoes touched down in Michigan on May 21, 2001.

Lunar eclipse

  • Happening the morning of May 26.
  • SPOILER: Not a great show for us, better show for the western U.S.
  • At 6:02 a.m., the left ¼ of the moon will be in the Earth’s shadow -- then the moon sets at 6:05 a.m.

