Metro Detroit weather: Scattered showers Sunday night and Monday

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday night, Motown.

Rain becomes more scattered with thunderstorms moving on, tonight. It becomes cooler before midnight and stays that way through dawn, tomorrow. Monday becomes warmer, but it will not be as hot as it was this weekend. There’s a chance or more much-needed rain tomorrow and Wednesday. In between, Tuesday will be the hottest day of this week. More seasonable temps return at the end of this week.

Sunday night will be most cloudy and cooler. Rain showers will be lighter and scattered across the region. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and low 60s.

Monday will not be as hot with a chance of showers. Daytime temperatures will be near 80°F or just a bit more.

Get ready for high heat returning, Tuesday. Highs will reach 90°F-territory once again. Skies will be partly sunny all day long.

A cold front brings more showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday. House will be in the near 85°F.

Thursday and Friday will be partly sunny and not as hot but seasonably warm. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s and low to mid 70s each day. Friday has a chance of showers.

The start of Memorial Day Weekend, Saturday, will be partly sunny and mild with highs in the low 70s.

