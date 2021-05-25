Metro Detroit weather update: May 25, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for May 25, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Near record heat Tuesday
- Current record is 90 degrees. We’ll be close to it Tuesday.
- It’s probably going to be the hottest day of the year. Current “hottest day of 2021” was last Friday when we hit 88 degrees.
Isolated shower/storm rest of Tuesday
- Isolated shower or two possible rest of Tuesday, maybe a rumble of thunder -- but most will stay dry.
Showers/storms late overnight into Wednesday morning
- Better chance for showers and storms closer to daybreak Wednesday.
- Activity should be out of here by noon or 1 p.m. Wednesday.
- Severe weather is possible, with the biggest threats being strong winds and small hail. Some heavy rain is also possible that could lead to localized flooding.
More rain first part of Friday
- Friday is another day with rain showers around, mainly in the morning.
Holiday weekend sneak peek
- Looking like it’ll be alright.
- Warming from the upper 60s Saturday to the upper 70s Monday