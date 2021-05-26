Partly Cloudy icon
74º

Weather

Metro Detroit weather update: May 26, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Local 4Casters

Tags: 
Detroit Weather
,
Michigan Weather
,
Weather Update
,
Weather
,
Weather Center
,
Now
,
Winter
,
Forecast
,
Weather Forecast
Photo does not have a caption

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for May 26, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Isolated shower/storm rest of Wednesday

  • The widespread rain is gone, but the cold front is still moving through Southeast Michigan.
  • Until this front clears, a stray shower or two can’t be ruled out.
  • The front should clear the area by 4 or 5 p.m., then more clearing takes place.

Cooler temps moving in

  • As of 1:30 p.m., we’re a solid 15-20 degrees colder compared to this time yesterday -- and it gets even cooler.
  • Highs Thursday will be in the upper 60s, but Friday we probably don’t make it out of the 50s.

More rain overnight Thursday into Friday

  • The timing on this system has sped up just a tad. Rain arrives late Thursday, but most of what falls will happen the first half of Friday.

Holiday weekend sneak peek

  • The south zone has the SLIGHT chance for a shower Saturday, but there’s still a good deal of uncertainty about this. Stay tuned.
  • Rest of the holiday weekend looks good with warming temperatures. Back in the 70s Sunday and Monday.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.