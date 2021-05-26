Metro Detroit weather update: May 26, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for May 26, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Isolated shower/storm rest of Wednesday
- The widespread rain is gone, but the cold front is still moving through Southeast Michigan.
- Until this front clears, a stray shower or two can’t be ruled out.
- The front should clear the area by 4 or 5 p.m., then more clearing takes place.
Cooler temps moving in
- As of 1:30 p.m., we’re a solid 15-20 degrees colder compared to this time yesterday -- and it gets even cooler.
- Highs Thursday will be in the upper 60s, but Friday we probably don’t make it out of the 50s.
More rain overnight Thursday into Friday
- The timing on this system has sped up just a tad. Rain arrives late Thursday, but most of what falls will happen the first half of Friday.
Holiday weekend sneak peek
- The south zone has the SLIGHT chance for a shower Saturday, but there’s still a good deal of uncertainty about this. Stay tuned.
- Rest of the holiday weekend looks good with warming temperatures. Back in the 70s Sunday and Monday.