Metro Detroit weather update: May 27, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for May 27, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Rain overnight into Friday
- Rain returns Thursday night, moving in around 1 or 2 a.m.
- Continues through the morning commute Friday, and ending shortly afternoon.
- Most areas pick up ½” – 1″ of rainfall -- Which is good, but we’re still in a drought (released Thursday).
Holiday weekend
- Saturday: Slight chance for rain south, but most if not all stay dry. Highs in the 60s.
- Sunday: More sunshine and a notch warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
- Monday: Even warmer, but a few more clouds are expected. Middle 70s.
Gradual warming trend in place
- Thursday we’re in the 60s and Friday we won’t make it out of the 50s -- but beyond that warming kicks in.
- We’ll be in the upper 70s by the middle part of next week.
Other headlines
Daylight, sunrise, sunset
- Sunset is at 9 p.m. on Friday
- Daylight longer than 15 hours on Saturday
- Sunrise is at 6 a.m. on Sunday
Hurricane season
- Even though we’ve already had one named storm in the Atlantic, the official start of hurricane season is Tuesday of next week (June 1).