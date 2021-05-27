Partly Cloudy icon
64º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Weather

Metro Detroit weather update: May 27, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Local 4Casters

Tags: 
Detroit Weather
,
Michigan Weather
,
Weather Update
,
Weather
,
Weather Center
,
Now
,
Winter
,
Forecast
,
Weather Forecast
Photo does not have a caption

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for May 27, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Rain overnight into Friday

  • Rain returns Thursday night, moving in around 1 or 2 a.m.
  • Continues through the morning commute Friday, and ending shortly afternoon.
  • Most areas pick up ½” – 1″ of rainfall -- Which is good, but we’re still in a drought (released Thursday).

Holiday weekend

  • Saturday: Slight chance for rain south, but most if not all stay dry. Highs in the 60s.
  • Sunday: More sunshine and a notch warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
  • Monday: Even warmer, but a few more clouds are expected. Middle 70s.

Gradual warming trend in place

  • Thursday we’re in the 60s and Friday we won’t make it out of the 50s -- but beyond that warming kicks in.
  • We’ll be in the upper 70s by the middle part of next week.

Other headlines

Daylight, sunrise, sunset

  • Sunset is at 9 p.m. on Friday
  • Daylight longer than 15 hours on Saturday
  • Sunrise is at 6 a.m. on Sunday

Hurricane season

  • Even though we’ve already had one named storm in the Atlantic, the official start of hurricane season is Tuesday of next week (June 1).

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.