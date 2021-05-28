Cloudy icon
Metro Detroit weather update: May 28, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Local 4Casters

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for May 28, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Rain ending

  • Rain is wrapping up this afternoon from west to east, but can’t rule out a little bit of drizzle for the next few hours.
  • More clearing takes place overnight.

Feeling COLD Friday night

  • Temperatures overnight drop into the lower 40s, but with a gusty northeast wind it’ll feel like the 30s pretty much area wide.

Holiday weekend

  • Saturday: Keeping the slight chance for rain south, but models continue to trend toward us being dry. Cool again, in the 60s.
  • Sunday: More sunshine and warmer. Highs near 70.
  • Monday: A notch warmer, but a few more clouds are expected. Middle 70s.

Gradual warming trend in place

  • Friday through the later part of next week, each day warms a little.
  • We’ll be back to near normal Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Other headlines

Daylight, sunrise, sunset

  • Sunset at 9 p.m. Friday
  • Daylight more than 15 hours on Saturday
  • Sunrise at 6 a.m. on Sunday

Hurricane season

  • Even though we’ve already had one named storm in the Atlantic, the official start of hurricane season is Tuesday of next week June 1.

