Metro Detroit weather update: May 28, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for May 28, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Rain ending
- Rain is wrapping up this afternoon from west to east, but can’t rule out a little bit of drizzle for the next few hours.
- More clearing takes place overnight.
Feeling COLD Friday night
- Temperatures overnight drop into the lower 40s, but with a gusty northeast wind it’ll feel like the 30s pretty much area wide.
Holiday weekend
- Saturday: Keeping the slight chance for rain south, but models continue to trend toward us being dry. Cool again, in the 60s.
- Sunday: More sunshine and warmer. Highs near 70.
- Monday: A notch warmer, but a few more clouds are expected. Middle 70s.
Gradual warming trend in place
- Friday through the later part of next week, each day warms a little.
- We’ll be back to near normal Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.
Other headlines
Daylight, sunrise, sunset
- Sunset at 9 p.m. Friday
- Daylight more than 15 hours on Saturday
- Sunrise at 6 a.m. on Sunday
Hurricane season
- Even though we’ve already had one named storm in the Atlantic, the official start of hurricane season is Tuesday of next week June 1.