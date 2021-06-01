Metro Detroit weather update: June 1, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for June 1, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local Forecast
Showers and Storms Return
- Next system brings us showers and storms later Wednesday into Thursday.
- Best chances will be on the eastern half of the viewing area, but majority of this system impacts Ohio.
- Heavy downpours and strong gusty winds will be the biggest threats for us.
Heating Up
- We go from the 70s today… to near 90 early next week.
Hot Summer-Like Weekend
- Weekend is still a ways out, but a pretty strong signal that things are looking good.
- With highs in the upper 80s and lots of sunshine… it’ll be a great “hit the lake/pool” weekend.
Other Headlines
Hurricane Season
- Today is the official start of hurricane season.
- NOAA forecasting a slightly above normal season… but nowhere near what we had last year.
Flint-Beecher Tornado Anniversary
- Tuesday (next week) is the anniversary of the Flint-Beecher F5 tornado.
- 116 fatalities, over 800 injured. $19 million (1953 dollars) in damage (equates to above 190 million today).
