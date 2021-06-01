Partly Cloudy icon
Metro Detroit weather update: June 1, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Warmer temperatures emerge this weekend

Local 4Casters

Monday, June 1, 2021 weather forecast update.
DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for June 1, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local Forecast

Showers and Storms Return

  • Next system brings us showers and storms later Wednesday into Thursday.
  • Best chances will be on the eastern half of the viewing area, but majority of this system impacts Ohio.
  • Heavy downpours and strong gusty winds will be the biggest threats for us.

Heating Up

  • We go from the 70s today… to near 90 early next week.

Hot Summer-Like Weekend

  • Weekend is still a ways out, but a pretty strong signal that things are looking good.
  • With highs in the upper 80s and lots of sunshine… it’ll be a great “hit the lake/pool” weekend.

Other Headlines

Hurricane Season

  • Today is the official start of hurricane season.
  • NOAA forecasting a slightly above normal season… but nowhere near what we had last year.

Flint-Beecher Tornado Anniversary

  • Tuesday (next week) is the anniversary of the Flint-Beecher F5 tornado.
  • 116 fatalities, over 800 injured. $19 million (1953 dollars) in damage (equates to above 190 million today).

Track the Weather

