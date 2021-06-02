Metro Detroit weather update: June 2, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for June 2, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local Forecast
Rain Rest of Today
- Rain is moving in from the south and it looks like most everyone will see at least some rain.
- Higher totals will be on the eastern half of the area. Some spots may approach the 1-inch mark.
Slim Rain Chances Thursday/Friday
- Thursday a few showers may be around in the morning, but the trend through the day will be drying out and decreasing clouds.
- Friday an upper-level disturbance will give us the chance for a few showers, but not expecting much.
Heating Up
- We will be in the 80s to wrap up this week, but the 90s move in early next week.
- NOTE: We have not hit 90° yet this year… but it’s looking like we will Sunday-Tuesday.
Local Forecast
Flint-Beecher Tornado Anniversary
- Tuesday (next week) is the anniversary of the Flint-Beecher F5 tornado.
- 116 fatalities, over 800 injured. $19 million (1953 dollars) in damage (equates to above 190 million today).