Metro Detroit weather update: June 3, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for June 3, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local Forecast
Few Sprinkles Friday
- Models continue to spit out a few spotty showers or sprinkles Friday.
- Not much, but we may see a few on radar.
- Little impact.
Heating Up
- 70s today… 80s tomorrow… 90s early next week (including Sunday).
- Weekend looks good. Very summer-like!
- Humidity doesn’t really become a factor until Tuesday of next week.
Rain Chances Return Next Week
- Later Tuesday into Thursday of next week comes our next chance for any shower/storm activity.
Solar Eclipse Next Week
- Thursday morning of next week (6/10) is the “annual solar eclipse”.
- We may have a chance to see it, but we’ll be fighting cloud cover. Stay Tuned!
- The sun rises at 5:55am… the eclipse will already be happening.
- The maximum of the eclipse for us is at 5:58am. About half of the sun will be eclipsed by the moon.
- The eclipse for us ends at 6:37 a.m.