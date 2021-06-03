Partly Cloudy icon
Metro Detroit weather update: June 3, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for June 3, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Few Sprinkles Friday

  • Models continue to spit out a few spotty showers or sprinkles Friday.
  • Not much, but we may see a few on radar.
  • Little impact.

Heating Up

  • 70s today… 80s tomorrow… 90s early next week (including Sunday).
  • Weekend looks good. Very summer-like!
  • Humidity doesn’t really become a factor until Tuesday of next week.

Rain Chances Return Next Week

  • Later Tuesday into Thursday of next week comes our next chance for any shower/storm activity.

Solar Eclipse Next Week

  • Thursday morning of next week (6/10) is the “annual solar eclipse”.
  • We may have a chance to see it, but we’ll be fighting cloud cover. Stay Tuned!
  • The sun rises at 5:55am… the eclipse will already be happening.
  • The maximum of the eclipse for us is at 5:58am. About half of the sun will be eclipsed by the moon.
  • The eclipse for us ends at 6:37 a.m.

