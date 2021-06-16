Metro Detroit weather update: June 16, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for June 16, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Showers and storms return Friday
- Increasing confidence in two possible rounds of storms.
- Round one in the morning, round two in the evening.
- The strength of round one will have an impact on the strength of round two. Weaker one equals stronger two. Stronger one equals weaker two.
- South zone is in a slight risk for severe weather.
Weekend looking good
- This weekend we’ll be between systems.
- Highs will be in the lower 80s both days.
More rain and storms Monday
- Another front comes through Monday and brings us more showers and storms.
- Still a ways out, but increasing confidence that these will be strong to possibly severe.
Other headlines
Summer starts Sunday night
- Astronomical summer (summer solstice) starts Sunday at 11:31 p.m.
Most daylight hours
- Sunday (June 20) is also the day that we see the most daylight hours in a single day.
- We’ll have 15 hours, 16 minutes and 5 seconds at Metro Airport
- 15 hours, 16 minutes and 51 seconds in the city of Detroit