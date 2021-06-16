Partly Cloudy icon
Metro Detroit weather update: June 16, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for June 16, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Showers and storms return Friday

  • Increasing confidence in two possible rounds of storms.
  • Round one in the morning, round two in the evening.
  • The strength of round one will have an impact on the strength of round two. Weaker one equals stronger two. Stronger one equals weaker two.
  • South zone is in a slight risk for severe weather.

Weekend looking good

  • This weekend we’ll be between systems.
  • Highs will be in the lower 80s both days.

More rain and storms Monday

  • Another front comes through Monday and brings us more showers and storms.
  • Still a ways out, but increasing confidence that these will be strong to possibly severe.

Other headlines

Summer starts Sunday night

  • Astronomical summer (summer solstice) starts Sunday at 11:31 p.m.

Most daylight hours

  • Sunday (June 20) is also the day that we see the most daylight hours in a single day.
  • We’ll have 15 hours, 16 minutes and 5 seconds at Metro Airport
  • 15 hours, 16 minutes and 51 seconds in the city of Detroit

