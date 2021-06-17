Metro Detroit weather update: June 17, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for June 17, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Showers and storms Friday
- Storms arrive as early as around 4 a.m. Friday. That is round one.
- Round two is somewhat up in the air. It’s very dependent on the speed and timing of the front, the amount of sun we get in the afternoon, and how strong the morning round is.
- At this point, confidence is growing that the morning round will be more impactful, but again can’t rule out a few strong storms later in the afternoon.
- Strong winds and hail will be the biggest threats with this system.
Weekend looking good
- Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s this weekend, and it looks like we’ll be between systems.
- Can’t rule out some rain arriving late Sunday, but it’s more of a Monday event.
More rain and storms Monday
- Another front comes through Monday and brings us more showers and storms.
Other headlines
Summer starts Sunday night
- Astronomical summer (summer solstice) starts Sunday at 11:31 p.m.
Most daylight hours
- Sunday (June 20) is also the day that we see the most daylight hours in a single day.
- We’ll have 15 hours, 16 minutes and 5 seconds at Metro Airport
- 15 hours, 16 minutes and 51 seconds in the city of Detroit
Drought monitor
- The latest drought monitor came out on Thursday and things continue to get worse.
- The severe drought now encompasses western Livingston, northern St. Clair, northern Lapeer and all of Genesee and Sanilac counties.