Mostly Cloudy icon
78º

Weather

Metro Detroit weather update: June 18, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Local 4Casters

Tags: 
Detroit Weather
,
Michigan Weather
,
Weather Update
,
Weather
,
Weather Center
,
Now
,
Winter
,
Forecast
,
Weather Forecast
Photo does not have a caption

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for June 18, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

More showers, storms rest of Friday

  • Round one is through as advertised, but now we wait on round two.
  • Through 7 p.m., we will be watching the radar closely to see a few showers and storms develop.
  • This second round will not be widespread, but any storm that does develop could be strong to severe.
  • Biggest threats will be strong winds gusting over 60 mph, hail and an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

Watch the live radar here:

Photo does not have a caption

Weekend rain chances

  • Rain chances this weekend are on the rise -- especially Saturday.
  • Saturday: A few showers and storms pass by at times. Not an all day wash out, but Sunday looks to be the better of the two days.
  • Sunday: Mainly dry, but the chance for rain returns later in the evening. However most of what falls with this storm system will be on Monday.

More rain early next week

  • Monday is our next solid chance for everyone to see more rain, but unfortunately it comes with the threat for storms as well.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.