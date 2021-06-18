Metro Detroit weather update: June 18, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for June 18, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
More showers, storms rest of Friday
- Round one is through as advertised, but now we wait on round two.
- Through 7 p.m., we will be watching the radar closely to see a few showers and storms develop.
- This second round will not be widespread, but any storm that does develop could be strong to severe.
- Biggest threats will be strong winds gusting over 60 mph, hail and an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.
Weekend rain chances
- Rain chances this weekend are on the rise -- especially Saturday.
- Saturday: A few showers and storms pass by at times. Not an all day wash out, but Sunday looks to be the better of the two days.
- Sunday: Mainly dry, but the chance for rain returns later in the evening. However most of what falls with this storm system will be on Monday.
More rain early next week
- Monday is our next solid chance for everyone to see more rain, but unfortunately it comes with the threat for storms as well.