Metro Detroit weather update: June 23, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for June 23, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Few sprinkles Wednesday
- There are a few light showers showing up on radar, but a lot of this isn’t reaching the ground.
- Still we’ll keep the chance in there for the next few hours. Little to no impact.
Warming back up
- The warming trend is kicking in as we get to the middle 80s Thursday.
- Following that with clouds, rain and storm chances sticking around, temperatures for the following 5 or 6 days will be near 80 degrees.
Showers and storms Friday
- Showers and storms return later in the afternoon Friday. Could be on the strong side.
- The front that brings these showers and storms kind of stalls over us, and this serves as a focus for shower/storm chances for a while.
- We have rain chances in the forecast Friday through Wednesday. Storm chances look best Friday through Sunday.
- This looks to give us a good deal of rain. Models suggesting 3″ to 5″ from Friday through Wednesday.