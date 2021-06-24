Metro Detroit weather update: June 24, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for June 24, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Showers and storms northwest of Lansing
- There are showers and storms north and west of Lansing this afternoon. Movement is to the east, but there is a bit of a southerly component to it.
- Models suggest it continues to weaken, but areas mainly north of 59 could see some of this activity for the rest of today. Gusty winds and lightning are expected.
Showers and storms next 7 days
- More showers and storms are expected over the next week.
- Each day we’ll have showers and a few storms -- but there will be some breaks for some dry time.
- A good deal of rain is expected -- still looking at a solid 2′' to 5′' over the next week.
Other headlines
Latest sunset
- Sunday is the latest sunset that we see. The sun will set at 9:13 p.m.
Sunrise at 6 a.m.
- The sun is rising later and later now -- on Tuesday (June 29) it will rise at 6 a.m.