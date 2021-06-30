Partly Cloudy icon
Metro Detroit weather update: June 30, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Local 4Casters

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for June 30, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Few showers, maybe a storm on Wednesday

  • There’s been a few showers and storms south on Wednesday near the state line, but there are also a few spotty showers trying to develop elsewhere across lower Michigan.
  • Most of this is just a few showers, but can’t rule out an isolated rumble of thunder.
  • This activity should fade around or after sunset.

Few showers Thursday

  • Thursday we’ll hang on to a few showers during the day.
  • Little impact from these.

Weekend looking alright

  • Drier air moves in for the weekend and it looks pretty nice.

Humidity and rain returns next week

  • Temperatures climb as early as Sunday into the upper 80s, and we’ll be close to 90 Monday and Tuesday.
  • The humidity also creeps back up Sunday and Monday, but especially Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Other headlines

Aphelion

  • Monday (July 5) is the Aphelion. This is when the earth is furthest away from the Sun.
  • The opposite, perihelion (when the earth and sun are closest to each other) occurs January 4, 2022.

