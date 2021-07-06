Metro Detroit weather update: July 6, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for July 6, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Few isolated storms rest of Tuesday
- Keeping an eye to the sky rest of Tuesday as we’ll see a few isolated showers and storms pop up.
- The severe risk is pretty small, but wind gusts around 50 mph and heavy downpours are possible.
- After midnight the storm threat should be kept to our north near Saginaw.
Increasing rain chances Wednesday and Thursday
- Coverage of showers across SE MI looks better Wednesday and Thursday.
- Wednesday comes another round of storms as well, mainly just rain Thursday.
Dip in humidity rest of the week
- Heat index values this afternoon will be close to triple digits, but over the coming days that number goes down.
- Friday feels better -- in the upper 70s.
Other headlines
Tropical Storm Elsa
- Tropical Storm Elsa passing by Key West this afternoon, headed for landfall north of Tampa early Wednesday.
- The storm weakens to a Tropical Depression over the Carolinas Thursday, then strengthens back to a Tropical Storm as it brushes the east coast up towards Maine heading into the weekend.
Live stream: Tracking Tropical Storm Elsa as it travels through Florida
Heat anniversaries
- 112 degrees in Mio, Michigan on July 13, 1936