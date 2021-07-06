Partly Cloudy icon
Metro Detroit weather update: July 6, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for July 6, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Few isolated storms rest of Tuesday

  • Keeping an eye to the sky rest of Tuesday as we’ll see a few isolated showers and storms pop up.
  • The severe risk is pretty small, but wind gusts around 50 mph and heavy downpours are possible.
  • After midnight the storm threat should be kept to our north near Saginaw.

Increasing rain chances Wednesday and Thursday

  • Coverage of showers across SE MI looks better Wednesday and Thursday.
  • Wednesday comes another round of storms as well, mainly just rain Thursday.

Dip in humidity rest of the week

  • Heat index values this afternoon will be close to triple digits, but over the coming days that number goes down.
  • Friday feels better -- in the upper 70s.

Other headlines

Tropical Storm Elsa

  • Tropical Storm Elsa passing by Key West this afternoon, headed for landfall north of Tampa early Wednesday.
  • The storm weakens to a Tropical Depression over the Carolinas Thursday, then strengthens back to a Tropical Storm as it brushes the east coast up towards Maine heading into the weekend.

Live stream: Tracking Tropical Storm Elsa as it travels through Florida

Heat anniversaries

  • 112 degrees in Mio, Michigan on July 13, 1936

