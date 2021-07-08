Cloudy icon
Metro Detroit weather update: July 8, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Local 4Casters

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for July 8, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Few Isolated showers and storms Thursday afternoon

  • Now through 5 or 6 p.m., a few spotty showers and storms are expected.
  • We are in a marginal risk of severe weather, but these storms are not expected to be as strong as Wednesday.
  • Biggest threats will be gusts over 60 mph and brief downpours.

Dip in humidity rest of the week

  • Still muggy Thursday afternoon, but closer to sunset dew points start to drop.
  • This weekend feels better, but the humidity returns next week.

Rain and humidity return next week

  • Rain will start moving in from the south late Sunday, with the best storm chances arriving Monday.
  • Lingering rain looking likely Tuesday and Wednesday, then another system moves in later Thursday.

Other headlines

Tropical Storm Elsa

  • Elsa riding along the east coast through Friday.
  • Some areas could see up to 5″ of rain.

Heat anniversaries

  • 112 degrees in Mio, Michigan on July 13, 1936

