Metro Detroit weather update: July 8, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for July 8, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Few Isolated showers and storms Thursday afternoon
- Now through 5 or 6 p.m., a few spotty showers and storms are expected.
- We are in a marginal risk of severe weather, but these storms are not expected to be as strong as Wednesday.
- Biggest threats will be gusts over 60 mph and brief downpours.
Dip in humidity rest of the week
- Still muggy Thursday afternoon, but closer to sunset dew points start to drop.
- This weekend feels better, but the humidity returns next week.
Rain and humidity return next week
- Rain will start moving in from the south late Sunday, with the best storm chances arriving Monday.
- Lingering rain looking likely Tuesday and Wednesday, then another system moves in later Thursday.
Other headlines
Tropical Storm Elsa
- Elsa riding along the east coast through Friday.
- Some areas could see up to 5″ of rain.
Heat anniversaries
- 112 degrees in Mio, Michigan on July 13, 1936