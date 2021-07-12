Metro Detroit weather update: July 12, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for July 12, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Rain and storm chances today
- There are a few light showers/sprinkles out there this afternoon, but through the rest of today we’ll see a few more showers and even some storms develop south and move north.
- Can’t rule out severe weather mainly in the south zone, but those chances are not all that great.
More showers and storms Tuesday
- Tuesday the chance for showers and storms is pretty isolated for the first part of the day, but after 5 p.m., they’ll be more widespread.
- These storms could be strong to severe, with the biggest risk for severe weather being on the east side.
More storms later Thursday, Friday
- The next system arrives later Thursday into Friday brining more showers and storms.
Humidity back for now
- It’s starting to feel a little muggy out there, and it only gets worse the next few days.
- It will feel like the middle to upper 80s the rest of the week, but Thursday is the worst when the heat index will be back in the 90s.
Other weather headlines
Hottest temperature in Michigan anniversary
- Tomorrow is the anniversary of the hottest temperature recorded in Michigan.
- It got to 112 degrees in Mio back on July 13, 1936
Daylight back under 15 hours
- Tomorrow is also the first day in a while where we have less than 15 hours of daylight.
- We’ll see 14 hours, 59 minutes and 54 seconds of daylight Tuesday.
- We’ll see less and less daylight now through Dec. 21