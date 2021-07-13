Metro Detroit weather update: July 13, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for July 13, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Showers and storms Tuesday
- Few showers and storms moving through Tuesday afternoon, but we’re not done yet.
- A bit of an afternoon break behind this first batch is going to make the atmosphere more unstable. This will help fuel more showers and storms later this afternoon and this evening.
- Severe storms are possible with the biggest threat being damaging winds and localized flooding from downpours.
- This activity should taper down just after sunset.
More storms later Thursday and Friday
- While a slight chance for rain exists Wednesday, the next good chance comes later Thursday into Friday.
- Models have some discrepancies on the exact timing, but it looks like we will get some action both days.
- Still a little too far out to talk specifics on storm threats, but confidence is growing that these storms could be strong to severe.
Humidity is back -- for now
- Feeling muggy out there, heat index starting to become a factor Tuesday.
- It stays muggy through Friday -- but relief returns later this weekend.
Other headlines
Hottest temperature in Michigan
- Tuesday is the anniversary of the hottest temperature recorded in Michigan.
- It got to 112 degrees in Mio back on July 13, 1936
Daylight back under 15 hours
- Tuesday is also the first day in a while where we have less than 15 hours of daylight.
- We will only have 14 hours, 59 minutes and 54 seconds of daylight.