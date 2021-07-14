Metro Detroit weather update: July 14, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for July 14, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Isolated showers Wednesday
- As advertised there are a few isolated showers dotting the area Wednesday.
- Most of us won’t see anything, but those that do -- it should be brief.
Watching storms out West
- A strong storm system in western Wisconsin is where our attention is on Wednesday. This storm system will have a huge impact on our weather Thursday.
- This complex of storms is difficult to forecast as there is a lot of question as to how long they’ll survive -- but the consensus is that these storms should weaken before they get into our area. Though the north and west zones can’t be ruled out to see showers/storms very early Thursday.
Rain and storm chances through Saturday
- Thursday: Aside from that morning chance as mentioned above, the better chance for showers and storms comes later in the afternoon/early evening as a front moves through. Showers and storms are likely, with the biggest threats being flooding damaging winds, and even an isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out.
- Friday: The front kind of stalls in the area, keeping a few showers around Friday. Maybe a few rumbles of thunder as well, mainly south.
- Saturday: A few showers look to be around to start the day, mainly in the south zone, but conditions improve through the day.
Hot and humid
- Feeling a bit muggy Wednesday afternoon, and it only gets worse Thursday.
- Thursday we will see highs in the upper 80s, but it will feel more like the middle 90s.
- Friday the area will be split. Northern half not so bad, southern half more hot and muggy.
- Dew points hang a little bit this weekend, but it won’t be as bad as Wednesday or Thursday.