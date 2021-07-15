Metro Detroit weather update: July 15, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for July 15, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Few showers and storms Thursday
- Front moving through is going to help spawn a few showers and storms Thursday afternoon.
- Best chances for the strongest storms will be in the metro and south zones.
- Biggest threats will be localized flooding and damaging winds.
- While rain chances continue overnight, the storm threat will be minimal.
Rain, storm chances through Saturday
- Friday: More showers are expected, even the chance for a few more storms in the afternoon. The severe threat looks pretty small, but again flooding will be a concern.
- Saturday: Models continue to have a hard time handling the location of any rain, but for the most part the thought is the south and maybe metro zones could see some rain mainly early on Saturday.
Humid Thursday, better this weekend
- Hot and muggy Thursday, feeling like the 90s.
- Over the coming days humidity drops a bit -- and by Sunday it’ll feel better.