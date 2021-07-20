Partly Cloudy icon
Metro Detroit weather update: July 20, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for July 20, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Few showers/storms today

  • Showers are developing along a front in northern lower Michigan this afternoon. This front is moving south through the day.
  • We’ll see a few showers, maybe a storm or two with the best chances to see these being east of I-75.
  • Severe weather threat isn’t all that high, but can’t be ruled out. Strong winds gusting over 55 mph, small hail and lightning all possible.

Rain chances rest of the week

  • Rain chances return late Thursday night through Sunday morning.
  • Best chances come during the days Friday and Saturday.

Weekend rain numbers

  • Models starting to hint that we may get a decent amount of rain Saturday into Sunday, perhaps over an inch from that time period alone.

Heat returns next week

  • It’s toasty today, probably feeling closer to 90 later on … but things get better tomorrow.
  • Relief won’t last long though. Humidity returns this weekend & the heat starts building in early next week as we’ll consistently be in the upper 80s.

Other weather headlines

Smoke overhead

  • Still a little bit of smoke overhead, but conditions improve quite a bit by tomorrow.

Hottest temperature in Detroit history

  • Saturday is the anniversary of the hottest temperature in Detroit history.
  • We got to 105 degrees July 24th, 1934

Sunset at 9 p.m.

  • Saturday is also the last day that the sun sets at 9 p.m. Sunday it sets at 8:59 p.m.

