Metro Detroit weather update: July 20, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for July 20, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Few showers/storms today
- Showers are developing along a front in northern lower Michigan this afternoon. This front is moving south through the day.
- We’ll see a few showers, maybe a storm or two with the best chances to see these being east of I-75.
- Severe weather threat isn’t all that high, but can’t be ruled out. Strong winds gusting over 55 mph, small hail and lightning all possible.
Rain chances rest of the week
- Rain chances return late Thursday night through Sunday morning.
- Best chances come during the days Friday and Saturday.
Weekend rain numbers
- Models starting to hint that we may get a decent amount of rain Saturday into Sunday, perhaps over an inch from that time period alone.
Heat returns next week
- It’s toasty today, probably feeling closer to 90 later on … but things get better tomorrow.
- Relief won’t last long though. Humidity returns this weekend & the heat starts building in early next week as we’ll consistently be in the upper 80s.
Other weather headlines
Smoke overhead
- Still a little bit of smoke overhead, but conditions improve quite a bit by tomorrow.
Hottest temperature in Detroit history
- Saturday is the anniversary of the hottest temperature in Detroit history.
- We got to 105 degrees July 24th, 1934
Sunset at 9 p.m.
- Saturday is also the last day that the sun sets at 9 p.m. Sunday it sets at 8:59 p.m.