Metro Detroit weather update: July 21, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Local 4Casters

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for July 21, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Showers, storms return this weekend

  • Some rain may get here late Thursday night, but it’s really Friday and Saturday that we see the better chance for showers and storms.
  • Some rain lingers early Sunday, but then we start to dry out again.

Humidity builds back in

  • Dew points are low and it feels very comfortable Wednesday afternoon, but the humidity starts to build back in over the coming days.
  • The muggies return Friday and Saturday, then really hit us hard Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Other Headlines

Hottest temperature in Detroit history

  • Saturday is the anniversary of the hottest temperature in Detroit history.
  • Temperatures reached 105 degrees on July 24, 1934.

Final 9 p.m. sunset

  • Saturday is the last day the sun sets at 9 p.m.
  • The sun will set at 8:59 p.m. on Sunday

