Metro Detroit weather update: July 21, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for July 21, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Showers, storms return this weekend
- Some rain may get here late Thursday night, but it’s really Friday and Saturday that we see the better chance for showers and storms.
- Some rain lingers early Sunday, but then we start to dry out again.
Humidity builds back in
- Dew points are low and it feels very comfortable Wednesday afternoon, but the humidity starts to build back in over the coming days.
- The muggies return Friday and Saturday, then really hit us hard Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.
Other Headlines
Hottest temperature in Detroit history
- Saturday is the anniversary of the hottest temperature in Detroit history.
- Temperatures reached 105 degrees on July 24, 1934.
Final 9 p.m. sunset
- Saturday is the last day the sun sets at 9 p.m.
- The sun will set at 8:59 p.m. on Sunday