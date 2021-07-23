Metro Detroit weather update: July 23, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for July 23, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Shower chances today
- Morning cluster of showers are out of the area, but there are still a few showers.
- Chances will stick with us most of today, but we’re not expecting anything widespread, nor anything severe.
Showers/storms Saturday
- Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the risk for tomorrow -- we’re now under a Slight Risk for severe weather. (Level 2 of 5).
- Potentially three rounds, but the afternoon round is what concerns us most.
- Round 1: In the morning a warm front moves through the area west to east. This will trigger a few showers/storms. Most of this action will be to our east, but those at I-75 and east are in the best area to see these.
- Round 2: Showers and storms COULD develop to our northwest and move into SE MI. Confidence with this round is growing, but still not a certainty. IF this round does develop, this will be our biggest threat for strong to severe storms.
- Round 3: A weak line of showers, maybe a few storms will try to move through closer to midnight. This round is very dependent on Round 2. (If Round 2 doesn’t happen, Round 3 will be stronger).
- The biggest threat Saturday will be strong damaging winds. Flooding may again be a concern along with hail.
Heat returning
- Highs get back to near 90 degrees Sunday through Tuesday.
- Humidity also starts to rise for the middle of next week after a break Sunday and Monday.
Other weather headlines
Olympics weather
- We’ll touch on the weather for the Olympics during todays shows.
- HEADS UP: Tropical Storm Nepartak has formed in the west Pacific and looks to hit Japan on Tuesday of next week.