Metro Detroit weather update: July 23, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for July 23, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Shower chances today

Chances will stick with us most of today, but we’re not expecting anything widespread, nor anything severe.

Morning cluster of showers are out of the area, but there are still a few showers.

Showers/storms Saturday

Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the risk for tomorrow -- we’re now under a Slight Risk for severe weather. (Level 2 of 5).

Potentially three rounds, but the afternoon round is what concerns us most.

Round 1: In the morning a warm front moves through the area west to east. This will trigger a few showers/storms. Most of this action will be to our east, but those at I-75 and east are in the best area to see these.

Round 2: Showers and storms COULD develop to our northwest and move into SE MI. Confidence with this round is growing, but still not a certainty. IF this round does develop, this will be our biggest threat for strong to severe storms.

Round 3: A weak line of showers, maybe a few storms will try to move through closer to midnight. This round is very dependent on Round 2. (If Round 2 doesn’t happen, Round 3 will be stronger).