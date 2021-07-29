Metro Detroit weather: Heading into next month with lower temperatures

DETROIT – We’ve made it through the roughest and hottest parts of our forecast. Get ready for a smooth (but not completely dry) finish to July.

Unseasonable finish

August arrives Sunday, and we’ll head into that month with below-normal temperatures. Those normals are now decreasing, as we’ve passed the peak of our statistical heat. But it’s a slow decline.

Normal highs are 83 degrees and will stay there through Friday of next week. A north wind will get rid of the humidity overnight and keep it barely noticeable, at worst, through early next week.

Highs will be in the upper 70s on Friday, with plenty of sun. Weekend high temperatures will be within a couple degrees of that mark.

Showers Sunday

Saturday will be the drier of the two weekend days. A shower might develop late Saturday night, but daylight hours will remain dry.

It’s likely we’ll get wet at some point Sunday, especially in the first half. But these won’t be the torrential downpours we’ve been used to in thunderstorms -- just some garden-variety rain is in the cards. It still looks like most of the day will be dry.

August hits different

We’ll carry the cooler temperatures into August, but the biggest difference you’ll notice from July is the lack of rain chances.

We’ve only got one shot in the forecast, and even that chance is pretty iffy. If showers materialize, the atmosphere will be a whole lot drier than it was for the last few weeks.

So, enjoy some comfortable, stress-free days as the countdown to school (?!?) begins.

Track the radar: