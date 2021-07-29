Metro Detroit weather update: July 29, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for July 29, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Few sprinkles rest of Thursday
- There are a few sprinkles passing by Thursday, but these are few and far between.
- Most of us don’t see rain rest of Thursday, but there are a couple out there through sunset.
Pleasant temperatures ahead
- Warm and muggy Thursday, but going forward the next 7 days temperatures will be in the upper 70s/lower 80s.
- Humidity will also be low.
Weekend rain chances
- Looks like the rain should stay just to our north Saturday, but overnight and Sunday a few showers are expected, especially early in the day Sunday.
Other weather headlines
Heaviest rain in Detroit history
- Saturday is the anniversary of the heaviest rain in Detroit’s history.
- 4.74″ fell on July 31, 1925