Metro Detroit weather update: Aug. 2, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Aug. 2, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Pleasant to start the week

  • Another nice day Monday, and this continues Tuesday and Wednesday.
  • Each day some models hint at a stray sprinkle, but the chances are pretty slim. Most, if not all should stay dry.

Heat and humidity returning

  • Dew points are low now, but they start to rise for the second half of the week -- and especially early next week.
  • It’s going to feel like the upper 80s Thursday-Sunday -- feeling like the middle 90s to start the next work-week.

Rain chances rising later this week

  • With the humidity returning, as does the chance for pop up showers and storms.
  • The chances are there later this weekend, but chances look best Monday of next week.

