Metro Detroit weather update: Aug. 2, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Aug. 2, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Pleasant to start the week
- Another nice day Monday, and this continues Tuesday and Wednesday.
- Each day some models hint at a stray sprinkle, but the chances are pretty slim. Most, if not all should stay dry.
Heat and humidity returning
- Dew points are low now, but they start to rise for the second half of the week -- and especially early next week.
- It’s going to feel like the upper 80s Thursday-Sunday -- feeling like the middle 90s to start the next work-week.
Rain chances rising later this week
- With the humidity returning, as does the chance for pop up showers and storms.
- The chances are there later this weekend, but chances look best Monday of next week.