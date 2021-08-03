Cloudy icon
Metro Detroit weather update: Aug. 3, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Aug. 3, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Warming trend in place

  • Temperatures gradually warm from near 80 Tuesday, to the lower 90s early next week.

Humidity really building in over the next week

  • Dew points are still pretty comfortable Tuesday, but by the end of the workweek and this weekend the humidity starts to return.
  • The muggiest of the air is early next week, when we’ll have heat index values Monday and Tuesday near triple digits.

Rain chances rising later this week

  • Rain Tuesday should stay to our northwest.
  • Wednesday a brief isolated pop up shower can’t be ruled out.
  • Better chance for showers and storms returns this weekend and early next week.

