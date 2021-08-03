Metro Detroit weather update: Aug. 3, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Aug. 3, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Warming trend in place
- Temperatures gradually warm from near 80 Tuesday, to the lower 90s early next week.
Humidity really building in over the next week
- Dew points are still pretty comfortable Tuesday, but by the end of the workweek and this weekend the humidity starts to return.
- The muggiest of the air is early next week, when we’ll have heat index values Monday and Tuesday near triple digits.
Rain chances rising later this week
- Rain Tuesday should stay to our northwest.
- Wednesday a brief isolated pop up shower can’t be ruled out.
- Better chance for showers and storms returns this weekend and early next week.