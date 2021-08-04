Metro Detroit weather update: Aug. 4, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Aug. 4, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Isolated shower Wednesday
- An isolated shower or two remains possible rest of Wednesday, but most are dry and quiet.
Rain chances rising this weekend, next week
- Going forward our next good chance for rain comes late Friday into Saturday, with the best chances coming Saturday. Not an all-day wash out -- but a few showers, maybe a couple of storms around.
- Another slight chance returns Sunday, but the best chance for rain in the next 7 days comes Monday of next week. Showers and storms are expected.
- Tuesday into Wednesday, another chance for showers and storms returns.
Heat and humidity really building in next week
- Dew points go up by the weekend, but it gets really muggy early next week.
- Heat index values will be in triple digits Monday and Tuesday