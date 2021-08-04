Partly Cloudy icon
Metro Detroit weather update: Aug. 4, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Aug. 4, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Isolated shower Wednesday

  • An isolated shower or two remains possible rest of Wednesday, but most are dry and quiet.

Rain chances rising this weekend, next week

  • Going forward our next good chance for rain comes late Friday into Saturday, with the best chances coming Saturday. Not an all-day wash out -- but a few showers, maybe a couple of storms around.
  • Another slight chance returns Sunday, but the best chance for rain in the next 7 days comes Monday of next week. Showers and storms are expected.
  • Tuesday into Wednesday, another chance for showers and storms returns.

Heat and humidity really building in next week

  • Dew points go up by the weekend, but it gets really muggy early next week.
  • Heat index values will be in triple digits Monday and Tuesday

