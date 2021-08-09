Thunderstorm warnings issued for Macomb, Wayne and St. Clair counties

DETROIT – A thunderstorm warning is in effect until 4:15 p.m. Monday for both Macomb and Wayne counties.

Additionally, the National Weather Service has issued a thunderstorm warning for St. Clair County until 4:30 p.m. Monday.

The severe thunderstorm warnings for Oakland, Washtenaw and Livingston counties have been canceled.

Those warnings were issued around 1:50 p.m. Monday. All three were canceled before the original expiration time of 2:45 p.m.

