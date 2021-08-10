Partly Cloudy icon
89º

Weather

Metro Detroit weather update: Aug. 10, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

Tags: Detroit Weather, Michigan Weather, Weather Update, Weather, Weather Center, Now, Winter, Forecast, Weather Forecast
Photo does not have a caption

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Aug. 10, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Storms chances Tuesday afternoon

  • High resolution models not agreeing on the result of this afternoon, but the consensus is that they’re trying to pop sometime this afternoon, mainly south.
  • If/when something does pop, not everyone will see it. Could give way to some gusty winds and heavy downpours.

Storms overnight and early Wednesday

  • Better chance for stronger storms comes overnight and early Wednesday.
  • Severe threat is there, with damaging winds being the biggest concern. Flooding also something that we’ll have to watch for.

Storms chances rest of week

  • This active pattern is sticking with us most of the week.
  • The last of the storm chances comes the first part of Friday, but then a cold front swings through and will bring us cooler and drier air for the weekend.

Muggy and hot most of this week

  • Still hot out there the next couple of days.
  • Heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees through Thursday, before relief moves in this weekend.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email

twitter