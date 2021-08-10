Metro Detroit weather update: Aug. 10, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Aug. 10, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Storms chances Tuesday afternoon
- High resolution models not agreeing on the result of this afternoon, but the consensus is that they’re trying to pop sometime this afternoon, mainly south.
- If/when something does pop, not everyone will see it. Could give way to some gusty winds and heavy downpours.
Storms overnight and early Wednesday
- Better chance for stronger storms comes overnight and early Wednesday.
- Severe threat is there, with damaging winds being the biggest concern. Flooding also something that we’ll have to watch for.
Storms chances rest of week
- This active pattern is sticking with us most of the week.
- The last of the storm chances comes the first part of Friday, but then a cold front swings through and will bring us cooler and drier air for the weekend.
Muggy and hot most of this week
- Still hot out there the next couple of days.
- Heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees through Thursday, before relief moves in this weekend.