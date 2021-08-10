Metro Detroit weather: Warm, muggy Monday night with serious Tuesday morning storm looming

DETROIT – Welcome to Monday night, Motown.

Monday evening, we have a break in any severe weather action, but more storms are possible Monday tonight. After midnight, showers and thunderstorms will develop and start racing across the area early Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon will be hot and humid with pop-up storms possible. Hazy, hot and humid weather with storm chances will be the norm until the end of this week.

Skies will be mostly cloudy Monday night with enough moisture in the atmosphere to keep it unstable. A disturbance to our west will approach the region with a line of showers and thunderstorms. Before midnight, it remains pretty calm. After midnight, especially early morning hours of Tuesday, those storms arrive. Between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m., they enter our West Zone (Livingston and Washtenaw counties) and Lenawee County. After 3 a.m., the move over the rest of Southeast Michigan.

Heavy downpours, frequent lightning and damaging wind and hail may occur before many wake up. Make sure weather radios have fresh batteries in case any alerts are issued.

Sunrise is at 6:35 a.m.

Tuesday will be stormy in the morning, and the “muggies” remain with us. It will be hot and humid in the afternoon, with highs in the upper 80s and heat indices in the mid-90s. Summer campers and athletes with outdoor practices will need to take frequent water breaks and stay in or near air conditioned areas.

We continue to sizzle Wednesday and Thursday with on-and-off showers and storms. Highs each day will be in the mid- and upper 80s, with feels-like temps in the 90s.

After Friday morning showers, relief appears with lower humidity for Friday afternoon and the weekend. Friday’s daytime temps will be near 85 degrees. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny, warm and much more comfortable with highs in the low 80s.

