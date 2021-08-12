Metro Detroit weather: Heat Advisory with Storm Threat Wednesday

DETROIT – Welcome to Wednesday, Motown.

Two very dangerous forms of weather dominate the region today through this evening and tonight. High heat and humidity will be a problem, and thunderstorm activity will be another.

Wednesday afternoon is hazardously hot and humid with highs near 90 degrees and a heat index near 100 degrees or more. Do everything you can to keep you and your family cool, hydrated and healthy. Drink plenty of water, wear light and loose-fitting clothes and stay in or near air conditioned areas.

Two rounds of nasty thunderstorm activity will occur. The first wave of strong to severe storms is rolling through this afternoon. The second will move through starting at 9 p.m. and ending after midnight.

Heavy downpours, frequent lighting and damaging wind and hail are possible with these storms. Isolated tornadoes are not out of the realm of possibilities, especially tonight.

Sunset is at 8:29 p.m.

Ad

Overnight lows will be in the low and mid 70s with heat indices near 80 degrees or more most of the night. So, beating the heat is essential even before going to bed and afterward.

Sunrise is at 6:38 a.m.

Thursday will be hazy, hot and humid. I would not be surprised by another heat alert because temps skyrocket to 90 degrees or more and heat indices will be at or over 100 degrees.

There is another chance showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. There is a Marginal Risk of strong to severe storms.

A cold front will gradually move through from Friday morning to Friday midday, and it brings relief from the muggy and hotter than average conditions. Friday will have scattered showers, but it will not be as hot. Highs near 85 degrees.

It feels much more comfortable this weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny, warm and delightful. Highs in the low 80s each day.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.