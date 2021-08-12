Metro Detroit weather update: Aug. 12, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Aug. 12, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Storms chances Thursday
- The atmosphere has been pretty worked over from the storms last night and early Thursday morning, but it’s still hot and muggy today.
- Can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm. Best chances down near the state line.
Storms late Thursday night, early Friday
- Better chance for more storms looks to be late Thursday night and early Friday morning.
- SPC has a marginal risk for severe weather, with strong winds being the biggest concern. Also flooding is something to watch closely for as the ground is very saturated from all the rain. Small hail is also possible.
Rain chances Friday
- After the morning round, some folks on the east side and south zones may see a shower or storm bubble up in the afternoon, but the severe threat doesn’t look high.
Humidity going down
- Still muggy Thursday, and even the first part of Friday. But this weekend relief moves in.
